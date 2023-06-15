Black Mirror's Commentary On Netflix Goes Beyond The Meta Season 6 Premiere

This post contains spoilers for "Black Mirror" season 6.

What do you do when the dystopian show you're making becomes a piece of the dystopia we're all living? If you're "Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker, the answer seems obvious: comment on it with the story. The new season of the acclaimed and long-running sci-fi series does just that, with not one but two episodes that directly address the bleaker aspects of the streaming empire led by Netflix, and the ethical fallout of a modern world built on "content."

In the years between "Black Mirror" seasons 5 and 6, the way audiences engage with and talk about Netflix has changed drastically. The streamer still has its loyal fans, to be sure, but between its penchant for canceling shows prematurely, recent price hikes, and not-so-consumer-friendly changes (not to mention, viewer metrics that are anything but clear), Netflix has garnered headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years. There have also been some public moral reckonings related to the streamer's platforming of transphobia and its seemingly endless appetite for sleazy true crime retellings.

Brooker doesn't address every one of these shortcomings in the new season of "Black Mirror," but he's clearly bothered by some of the same existential questions the streaming era has inspired in many of us — and not afraid to bring the streamer directly into the conversation. Ahead of the season's release, much was made of how the premiere episode, "Joan Is Awful," mimics the exact style of Netflix's logo and interface for its fictional streamer Streamberry. Netflix, Brooker told Empire Magazine, was surprisingly chill about the whole thing. Watching the new season, though, it's clear that the filmmaker's interest in calling out Netflix goes way beyond logo design — and beyond "Joan is Awful."