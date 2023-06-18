Why Extraction 2's Stunts Were So Fulfilling For Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to action movies, having starred as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade as well as in films like "Snow White and The Huntsman." But for the actor, there is nothing quite like suiting up as Tyler Rake, the action hero at the center of 2020's "Extraction." Netflix has gifted us a sequel to the hit action flick in the form of "Extraction 2" and, for Hemsworth, the stunts in this film were particularly satisfying compared to some of the other work in his career up to this point.

In a December 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth was discussing some of what went into filming some of the film's craziest sequences, including a massive, 20-minute action scene that has been hyped up by the filmmakers for involving 300 extras, a big fight in a prison yard, and setting an A-list leading man on fire. The scene has a lot going for it. Hemsworth felt the experience was satisfying because so much of that was actually happening without a blue screen or copious amounts of CGI:

"There's something so satisfying about that. Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there. Obviously, I can't fly, so they help through me that. Whereas in this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is in camera. So, it's a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive."

Hemsworth previously noted that the prison fight, in particular, was the hardest thing he's done in his career. That's no small feat, given the number of big movies he's been involved in. Fortunately, it sounds like there was satisfaction in the suffering.