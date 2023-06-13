Treat Williams Was Scared He Was Actually Going To Catch Fire Filming Once Upon A Time In America

Hollywood was shocked by the news that journeyman actor Treat Williams recently passed away following a motorcycle accident. Although he was revered by genre fans for the aquatic horror adventure "Deep Rising" and the glorious pulpy camp of "The Phantom," Williams had been acting in multiple genres since the mid-1970s. His big break would come in the film adaptation of the controversial counterculture musical "Hair" which led to his first Golden Globe nomination.

Williams would go on to have plenty of starring roles over his 40-year career, but he reflected on multiple occasions that one of his favorite roles was one of the smallest speaking parts he ever had. Sergio Leone's sprawling film "Once Upon A Time in America" is mostly remembered for the performances of Robert De Niro as Noodles — a street-smart bootlegger in New York City's Lower East Side — and for James Woods' sinister turn as his devious partner Max. The four-hour epic also features Elizabeth McGovern, Joe Pesci, Burt Young, Tuesday Weld, and Williams in a small but pivotal role as a boss for the Teamsters named Jimmy O'Donnell.

In a classic scene where his character is captured by a rival gang, Williams was strapped down to a slab during filming and subjected to a fair bit of psychological torture that actually had the young performer fearing for his own safety. Ever the actor's actor, Williams remained calm and completed the scene for Leone even though he was legitimately worried that he could possibly be set on fire. That's some serious dedication.