How Transformers: Rise Of Beasts Composer Jongnic Bontemps Brought His Own Sound To The Universe

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" brings beloved animated characters to live-action for the first time, namely the Maximals from the 1996 "Beast Wars: Transformers" series. This is one of the many ways the new entry in the long-standing franchise aims to up the ante, and with so many parties in the mix, the fate of Earth, along with the Transformers' home planet Cybertron, is in imminent danger. Following the basic story beats of previous installments helmed by Michael Bay, "Rise of the Beasts" introduces Noah (Anthony Ramos), one of the human characters who must rise to the occasion and help the Autobots and the Maximals win a tense fight against the film's antagonists.

With a story that has widened its scope considerably, "Rise of the Beasts" demands an equally fitting and exciting soundtrack to enhance the wonders it has to offer. Enter composer Jongnic Bontemps, best known for his work on "Creed II," who ended up creating a unique sound for a film rooted in decades of "Transformers" lore while keeping character specificity in mind. Bontemps spoke to ScreenRant about the pressure that came with working on such a huge franchise, and the need to balance between a sound that felt fresh and one that also fit the "Transformers" cinematic universe at large.

As a lot of careful research went into the creation of the film's soundtrack, Bontemps worked steadily toward creating a sound of his own, all the while collaborating closely with director Steven Caple Jr. As Bontemps and Caple Jr. previously worked together on "Creed II," there was a seamless synergy between the two during the process, with the aim being the creation of "a language between the composer and the director, where [they could] talk about a thing and be able to understand each other."