Why Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Changed Wheeljack's Design

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" maintains visual continuity with its predecessor, "Bumblebee," in the sense that all of the Autobots who appeared in both films look like the same character. Barring one, that is. Wheeljack, the Autobots' quirky inventor, briefly cameoed on Cybertron in the "Bumblebee" opening sequence. Voiced by Steve Blum, he looked ripped right out of "Generation 1." He had the white-grey color scheme (with red and green stripes for some spice), the ringed half-oval mouth-plate, and the "ear-fins" that light up when he talks.

In "Rise of the Beasts," he looks totally different, with a new design modeled on Steve Urkel (suspenders and all). With a mostly brown color scheme and a repair van vehicle mode, Wheeljack's head looks more humanoid, complete with a mouth and oversized glasses. His ears have been downsized into barely noticeable antennae. Now voiced by Cristo Fernández, he's gained a Spanish accent while stationed in Peru.

To a lot of fans, these changes aren't an improvement; if it ain't broke, don't fix it. However, "Rise of the Beasts" director Steven Caple Jr. has an explanation for the makeover.