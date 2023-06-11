Transformers' Writers Had To Hide An Early 'Kiddie' Draft From Michael Bay

Say what you will about Michael Bay or the "Transformers" series, but that first movie rules. It is peak '00s, with hot cars, hot girls, hot weather that makes everyone super sweaty, very dumb crude humor, slick camerawork, lots of military imagery and references to the war in the Middle East. And, of course, who can forget the masterpiece of edgy '00s cinema that is the ending, where Optimus Prime delivers the first of his many, speeches about Autobots being stuck on earth while Linkin Park's "What I've Done" blasts through the speakers, an image so effective and memorable that it resurfaced as a meme (and honestly fits every movie).

In a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the 2007 live-action "Transformers," Steven Spielberg, who was instrumental in Bay getting the job, said, "Michael Bay was born to direct 'Transformers.' He was the perfect fit for this concept," and he's absolutely right. Bay is one of our biggest maximalist filmmakers, one that never really grew out of his music video-making days, but instead decided that every movie should be a series of music videos, with every scene doing everything possible to hold the audience's attention and give them something memorable. Sure, he has questionable optics when it comes to women, the military, and minorities, but it's hard to argue against his visual effectiveness, with the franchise becoming hugely successful and without the need for a shared universe.

And yet, we almost had a very different movie. It's hard to remember that this movie was still produced by Spielberg. At one point the film was going to be more in line with Amblin movies of the '80s, but Michael Bay was so against it that the writers hid the more "kiddie" draft from the director.