Strange New Worlds Season 2 Is The 'Genesis' Of Kirk & Spock's Star Trek Bromance

This post contains mild spoilers to the season 2 premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

The first season finale of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" was almost perfect. It put a fresh spin on the classic "Trek" episode "Balance of Terror," introduced fans to an alternate universe version of James Kirk (Paul Wesley), let Captain Pike (Anson Mount) grapple with a major ethical dilemma, and reminded us that Spock (Ethan Peck) is, as we all knew, the most special guy in the universe. There was only one problem — the episode put Spock in the same room with Kirk, his future best friend and soulmate (platonic or otherwise), and in a mind-boggling move, barely let the two characters so much as look at each other.

A year later, and I'm finally done fuming about the bizarre non-meeting of the two characters with the strongest bond in all of Starfleet — just in time for the pair to apparently meet for real. In a roundtable discussion that /Film's Vanessa Armstrong attended, Peck and Wesley spoke about working together in season 2, and confirmed that their characters will finally cross paths in a more significant way. The pair also explained that the relationship we see in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" won't quite look like the one made famous by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, given that these characters are still several years away from the level of kinship they felt in the original series.