It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 16 Reveals The Tragic Fate Of Season 15's Monkey

In "The Gang Gets Cursed," Mac is carrying around a monkey's paw that he believes is giving him good luck, as evidenced by Paddy's Pub being selected for an episode of the reality series "Bar Rescue." He found the paw, still attached to the monkey, behind the kegs, where it had apparently been decomposing for all of this time. While we don't know exactly how long has passed since the gang got back from Ireland, it's safe to assume that the monkey is at least partially mummified at this point. But how did he end up behind the kegs in the first place?

Either he got drunk himself after robbing the bar and passed out there, undisturbed because the gang was in Ireland, then apparently just didn't need to change any kegs, or he ended up locked in the bar when the gang went to Ireland and he died of starvation after running out of bar mix and maraschino cherries. Whatever led to his demise, the monkey is extremely dead and missing a hand. For once, a strange animal death may not entirely be the gang's fault, but they definitely could have handled finding the corpse a bit better. Oh well — at least Mac got the monkey hand stolen by Chase Utley. There's a bit of revenge for the beer monkey, from the afterlife.

New episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" premiere Wednesdays on FXX and are available to stream the next day on Hulu.