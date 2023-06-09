The Horror Movie Aftermath Is Blowing Up On Netflix, But Is It As Scary As People Say?

Peter Winther's "Aftermath" continues the ongoing tradition of horror movies centering on particular sections of the real estate market being made available for a bargain due to the unspeakable tragedies that occurred there. It's a form of property hunting that (for better or for worse) doesn't really exist in the real world, yet it's provided the setup for a multitude of homebound shockers. Couples never seem to realize that if the deal is too good to be true, it probably, most definitely is. This time around, it's actually the husband who does the convincing, instead of a conniving real estate agent who doesn't reveal the property's dark past.

Kevin Dadich (Shawn Ashmore) is a crime scene cleaner who discovers his dream house when he's sweeping up brain matter after an apparent murder-suicide. Looking for a fresh start after his wife Natalie (Ashley Greene) had an affair, the couple is already on shaky ground when they agree to buy the house from Claudia (Paula Garcés), whose late brother Jay and his wife Erin died there.

Wouldn't you know it, just after moving day, strange occurrences start happening with increasing frequency. Unexplained love notes and text messages start to pop up that Kevin denies ever writing or sending, and Natalie becomes convinced that she's seeing a mysterious slender man stalking her when she's alone in the house. What appears to be some sort of residual paranormal activity at first becomes more of a complex web of mystery once the pieces start to fall into place.

"Aftermath" is currently trending on Netflix, and seems to be terrifying the majority of the couples that watch it. But, really, how scary is it?