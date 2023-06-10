Jack Sparrow's Fate In Upcoming Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Is Still Uncertain
It is really not a matter of if but more a matter of when Disney gets around to making a sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie. For several years now, the studio has been trying to crack the code on another installment, which has been made all the more complicated as Johnny Depp, the central star of the films up to this point, has been mired in highly public controversy. That more or less meant Jack Sparrow was off the table. But is that still the case? At the very least, the door seems to be cracked open for Depp to return.
Sean Bailey, the President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production and the man at Disney largely responsible for the live-action reimagining of the studio's animated classics, recently spoke with The New York Times in a wide-ranging interview. At one point, "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" came up and the executive offered a small update on the status of the project, saying the following:
"We think we have a really good, exciting story that honors the films that have come before but also has something new to say."
As for the issue of Depp and whether or not he would return as Captain Jack Sparrow? "Noncommittal at this point," Bailey said. The fact that Bailey didn't close that door entirely is, indeed, telling. Depp's public troubles have been more prominent than his movie career in recent years, with domestic abuse allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard, in addition to high-profile legal battles, gaining a lot of attention. Understandably, most studios wouldn't want to go near that sort of thing. But with the trial in the rearview mirror, would Disney reconsider?
Is it time to move on from Jack Sparrow?
Depp was all but ousted from Hollywood during the last few years, with the actor losing his role as Grindelwald in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise. Since his legal troubles have settled a bit, Depp has begun gracing the screen again, with the actor appearing in "Jeanne du Barry," which screened at Cannes earlier this year. So he's certainly not retiring from acting. But Hollywood? Speaking at a press conference at Cannes, the actor seemed to indicate he doesn't need it anymore.
"I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."
From Disney's point of view, they have a $4.5 billion franchise to worry about that hasn't had an entry since 2017's "Dead Men Tell No Tales." It's tough to move on from a franchise's biggest star, regardless of external factors that complicate matters. Still, we've seen plenty of times in recent years that audiences are more than willing to show up for the franchise, rather than the stars. "Evil Dead Rise" had no problems without Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams, and "Jurassic World" became one of the biggest movies ever with virtually none of the stars from "Jurassic Park." Similarly, "Creed III" soldiered on incredibly well without Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa. "Pirates" can get on without Jack Sparrow.
As for the status of the sixth film, little is known. Last year, producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that Ted Elliott, one of the writers of 2003's "Curse of the Black Pearl," was working on the screenplay. There was also an entry that would have starred Margot Robbie in development, but that fell apart somewhere along the way. We'll see what ultimately ends up coming out the other side, Jack Sparrow or no Jack Sparrow.
"Pirates of the Caribbean 6" does not currently have a release date.