Jack Sparrow's Fate In Upcoming Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Is Still Uncertain

It is really not a matter of if but more a matter of when Disney gets around to making a sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie. For several years now, the studio has been trying to crack the code on another installment, which has been made all the more complicated as Johnny Depp, the central star of the films up to this point, has been mired in highly public controversy. That more or less meant Jack Sparrow was off the table. But is that still the case? At the very least, the door seems to be cracked open for Depp to return.

Sean Bailey, the President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production and the man at Disney largely responsible for the live-action reimagining of the studio's animated classics, recently spoke with The New York Times in a wide-ranging interview. At one point, "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" came up and the executive offered a small update on the status of the project, saying the following:

"We think we have a really good, exciting story that honors the films that have come before but also has something new to say."

As for the issue of Depp and whether or not he would return as Captain Jack Sparrow? "Noncommittal at this point," Bailey said. The fact that Bailey didn't close that door entirely is, indeed, telling. Depp's public troubles have been more prominent than his movie career in recent years, with domestic abuse allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard, in addition to high-profile legal battles, gaining a lot of attention. Understandably, most studios wouldn't want to go near that sort of thing. But with the trial in the rearview mirror, would Disney reconsider?