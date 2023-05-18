Johnny Depp's King Louis XV Casting In Cannes-Selected Jeanne Du Barry Surprised Him

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival just saw the return of Johnny Depp onto the international stage with the premiere of the French language film "Jeanne du Barry" directed by Maïwenn. After dismissing the idea of casting a French actor in the role, Maïwenn turned to Depp to play King Louis XV in a biopic that focuses on the life of the King of France from September 1715 to his eventual death in 1774. Maïwenn stars alongside Depp as the titular Madame du Barry, a socialite that becomes the favorite concubine of the King in his later years.

Not only is it a surprise to see Depp cast in the role because he's from the U.S., it's somewhat of a shock to see him back on the red carpet at all after he was sent packing from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise in 2020 due to the domestic abuse allegations raised against him during his legal battles with his former wife and actor, Amber Heard. A high-profile trial soon followed, attracting a frenzy of social media hype and press coverage that turned Depp into more of an oddity than a Hollywood star.

Currently, "Jeanne du Barry" is garnering mixed to generally negative reviews after receiving a 7-minute standing ovation from the infamously overzealous Cannes crowd. The film premiered on Tuesday, but it was the press conference on Wednesday that stirred up the most attention. In what was likely an attempt to avoid as many questions as possible, Depp arrived 42 minutes late (per the New York Times) to field a few queries about his supposed career comeback, the controversy surrounding his attendance at the festival, and how surprised he was to be offered the role of King Louis XV.