Insidious: The Red Door Trailer: Go Back To The Further One More Time

It's time to go further into the, er, Further than we've ever gone before.

More than a decade after director James Wan and writer Leigh Whannell proved they didn't need buckets of gore or Jigsaw's death traps to scare moviegoers silly, the fifth entry in the duo's "Insidious" franchise is upon us. Titled "Insidious: The Red Door," this new chapter sees series lead Patrick Wilson stepping behind the camera for the first time ever as director, with Wan and Whannell back as producers. The film is being billed as "The Final Chapter," which is a tad misleading since we know there's already a spinoff in the works. (That's modern Hollywood for ya!) "The Red Door" will, however, serve as a conclusion to the story of the Lamberts, the family at the center of all the spookiness in Wan's original film.

In keeping with this legacy sequel approach, "The Red Door" features the return of the now-grown-up Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert, the character whose ability to astral project himself while sleeping landed him unwanted attention from those pesky demons that populate the other-worldly, time-bending realm known as the Further back when he was a child. But just as Dalton sets off for college, he and his father Josh (Wilson) — from whom Dalton inherited his out-of-body powers — find themselves once again targeted by the denizens lurking just behind the titular door that separates our world from the Further. There's nothing quite like battling evil specters to really strengthen the bond between a father and a son, eh?