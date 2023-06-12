Everything You Need To Remember To Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

On June 15, the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will commence on Paramount+, and Trekkies couldn't be more excited. The Paramount+ era of "Star Trek" has been a pretty rocky time for old-world "Star Trek" fans, as many of the newer shows have been, well, less than stellar. "Star Trek: Discovery" has been, at the very best, a mixed bag, and the first two seasons of "Star Trek: Picard" were pretty abysmal. Curiously, the animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy," which is perfectly decent, is often considered a "lesser" series.

In 2020, however, "Star Trek: Lower Decks" debuted, followed in 2022 by the start of the "Discovery" spin-off, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Between those two shows — not to mention a pretty darn good third season of "Picard" — one could safely say that "Trek" was good again. "Strange New Worlds" in particular captured a very particular "Star Trek" operational ethos, staying on board a Starfleet vessel and getting to know the crew through weekly stand-alone episodes. The episodic nature of the show, not to mention its breezy, jocular tone, made "Strange New Worlds" an instant hit with fans. It may have the strongest first season of any "Star Trek" series to date.

Most modern TV, to state the obvious, banks on season- and series-long story arcs that might take years to resolve. The only extended arc on "Strange New Worlds" is — following a tradition established by '90s "Star Trek" shows — a season-end, two-part cliffhanger. When we last left the Enterprise crew at the end of the first season of "Strange New Worlds," there were several outsized, dramatic events that have yet to be resolved.

Notably, three characters will have new dramas to face once season 2 begins.