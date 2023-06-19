How Wonder Woman And Charlize Theron Inspired Supergirl Actor Sasha Calle [Exclusive]

The following post contains spoilers for "The Flash."

Older generations didn't get to see a lot of female action stars on the big screen. There was Sigourney Weaver in the "Alien" franchise and Linda Hamilton in "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," but the list was pretty short. These days, however, young people have many more faces and performances to inspire them. Characters like Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and actors like Michelle Yeoh in pretty much anything she does, for example, are now out there for future action stars to look up to. Certainly, the DC Universe's Gal Gadot in "Wonder Woman" is at the top of that list.

Sasha Calle is the latest name to join the ranks of female action stars with her turn in Warner Bros. Pictures/DC's "The Flash." She plays an alternate universe version of Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, sent to Earth to protect her young cousin Kal-El, and her action scenes are intense.

I recently got a chance to chat with Calle about taking on the role, and I asked her which of the film's cameos really struck her. While I expected her to talk about one or two of the big names who appear during the Chronobowl scene, her answer was her DC superhero co-star, Gadot. She said Gadot inspired her, along with another action star, Charlize Theron.