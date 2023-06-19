The Flash's Sasha Calle On Doing Her Own Stunts As Supergirl And The Cameo That Most Excited Her [Exclusive Interview]

At the end of this film, things are going to be different. Have there been any talks about "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," or where she could fit in the DCU?

Oh, look, I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her. I'm so deeply in love with her. I think she's so incredible and so complex. And I think in this film, this is really the runway for her. We see this glimpse of her, but there's still so much to unpack in her story. I'm excited to take her apart and put her back in and just enjoy her with the world. I think there's so much story to tell, and I would love to continue playing Supergirl.

My fingers are crossed for you. I'd love to know which of the cameos really got you.

Wonder Woman. Are you kidding me? Yes, queen! Look, in 2017, I watched "Wonder Woman," Gal Gadot, and I remember seeing her and really feeling represented, and I was like, "That's what I want to do." I walked out of that screening, and I was like, "That's me." And I had this — the back of an IKEA frame, that wooden board in the back, and I created a vision board on there. That same year, I had seen "Atomic Blonde," and I put both of them [on it]. I put Gal Gadot in her Wonder Woman costume with a green screen fighting a stuntee, and I had to put Charlize [Theron] because she did all her own stunts. I thought that was the coolest thing.

And look, the moment I met her — I'm not a fangirl in general, but man, I couldn't stand. She got out of the car, and she was like, "Oh, baby!" And I was like, "Oh my God," I was so overwhelmed. And I was just like, "I, hi, I, oh my God, I'm Sasha." And she said, "I know! I know who you are. Like, no, hi." And I was just like [yells]. And she was like, "I'll give you my number if you ever need anything." And I was like [in a tiny voice], "Okay. Okay." And she did give me her number, which is an insane thing. I still, to this day, get shocked when I receive a message from her. I saved her as Gal Gadot, so when she messages me, I'm just like — it's like a wild shock and awe, and I admire her. I think she is just so gracious and beautiful and kind. I really thank her for doing "Wonder Woman," man. I saw that movie, and I knew that I could do it, too. And I think that she should know that and I will repeat that to her forever. So I'm really grateful, and I'm so happy that I got to meet her. Oh, it's so cool.

The Supergirl suit is awesome. It's a great take on the Snyderverse Superman suit, but totally changed for you. Was there any sort of adjustment? Was it 3D printed? Do you have to learn to use it?

Oh my God, I don't know. The suit was very, very complex. I was saying that it was like "Pin the Tail on the Donkey," but it was "Pin the Supersuit on the Sasha." It was a lot. I had to stand in a Y pose a lot of the time, for hours at a time to adjust the suit to make sure that everything was in place. It was a wild journey. And the people, the costume designer, Alexandra [Byrne], and the entire costume design team did such a wonderful job. That suit is beautiful, and I think it's very androgynous as well. I think it has femininity, but [also] masculinity, and it's also just mobility in general. That would be a suit that you would wear to feel like you're protected from your whole entire body. So I'm really blessed and honored to have had that suit on my body for seven months.