The Entire First Season Of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is Now Free On YouTube

All ten episodes are currently available on YouTube with no paywall to speak of. It's unclear for just how long the season will be there for free though, so those who wish to take advantage would do well to get the lead out. It's impressive that the whole season has been released like this, even if it is just for a short while. Frequently, networks or streaming services will release an episode or two online for free, but a whole season? That's a rare treat.

In this case, viewers will be treated to "Star Trek" which has been met with near-universal acclaim. The first season holds a stellar 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Yes, we've had plenty of "Trek" in recent years with "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Picard" also airing, but nothing quite so beloved as this by viewers, it seems.

Anson Mount leads the cast as Captain Christopher Pike, with Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock also heading things up. Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer round out the main ensemble for the first season.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. They both also serve as executive producers alongside Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

"Star Trek: Strange New World" season 2 premieres June 15, 2023, on Paramount+.