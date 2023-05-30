The Boogeyman's Sophie Thatcher Created A Playlist To Tap Into Sadie's Background

Before it was rescued from being catapulted directly into streaming service oblivion by Stephen King, "The Boogeyman" was set for a relatively muted debut on Hulu. But we're in an age where horror seems to be one of the few things people will pay to see at the movies, and thus we'll soon witness this adaptation of King's short story creeping into theaters.

In 2022, a few surprise hits confirmed it was worth giving smaller horror titles a chance at the box office, with "Smile" bringing in respectable receipts for Paramount and "Barbarian" proving to be a breakout hit for, of all studios, Disney. Now that same studio is trying its luck again with "The Boogeyman," which it acquired as part of its larger buyout of Fox back in 2019. And after some positive test screenings, and with the aforementioned backing of Mr. King, "The Boogeyman" is set to debut in theaters, where Disney will be hoping it, too, can bring horror fans out to the multiplex.

Directed by British filmmaker Rob Savage, the movie has all the elements you'd expect from a Stephen King adaptation, the most obvious being a malevolent entity that terrorizes a suburban family and is some sort of allegory for grief. But it's also going to benefit from starring "Yellowjackets" actor Sophie Thatcher, who plays the heart and soul of the Showtime series, Natalie, and whose star has been on the rise of late. And it looks as though the 22-year-old took her role in "The Boogeyman" as seriously as she could, even when the movie was still set for a lowly streaming release.