When 13 Reasons Why debuted on Netflix in 2017, it presented itself as an important and nuanced depiction of the rippling effects of teen suicide. Since the series moved past the beloved book it was adapting, it’s become something else entirely…a murder mystery. Misfortune seems to plague the teens of Liberty High, but the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why may finally bring the closure they — and we — are all craving. Watch the 13 Reasons Why season 4 trailer below.

13 Reasons Why Season 4 Trailer

I haven’t watched 13 Reasons Why since season 1, but it’s remarkable to me how much this series has transformed. The series when it originally debuted in 2017, drew criticism for its depiction of suicide and as the series headed into its third season, went as far as the re-edit the season 1 scene in question to remove the graphic moments. As far as I know, the series itself seems to have removed itself as far from those questions around teen suicide as possible, instead centering the story around murder mysteries and “a dangerous secret.”

But 13 Reasons Why appears to have a major following of fans who are invested in the trials and tribulations of the teens of Liberty High. Netflix has been hyping the emotional rollercoaster that season 4 will be, readying the “final goodbyes to the Liberty High School seniors in the powerful conclusion to the series that has changed the landscape of young adult television.”

The season 4 cast features Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall and introducing Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

Here’ the synopsis for 13 Reasons Why season 4:

In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.

13 Reasons Why hits Netflix on June 5, 2020.