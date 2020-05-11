Eventually, all things must come to an end, even 13 Reasons Why. The Netflix series will drop its fourth and final season next month, and to get fans ready, there’s a new teaser that goes behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew. If you’re a fan of this show, this is the type of video made to get you weepy and emotional, so jump on in below!

13 Reasons Why Final Season Teaser

I have yet to watch a single season of 13 Reasons Why, but the show obviously has fans, and those fans will no doubt feel sad to say goodbye. But say goodbye they must, because the final season drops on June 5. The video above shows the cast getting together for an “emotional table read” as the series gears up to say its “final goodbyes to the Liberty High School seniors in the powerful conclusion to the series that has changed the landscape of young adult television.”

Here’s the logline:

In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.

The season 4 cast features Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall and introducing Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres.

The series, which originally debuted in 2017, drew criticism for its depiction of suicide. When the show got to season 3, the suicide scene in season 1 was re-edited, removing the graphic moments. Netflix released the following statement: