Lulu Wilson Was A 'Distressed Goose' On The Set Of Mike Flanagan's Fall Of The House Of Usher [Exclusive]

Mike Flanagan's ever-widening oeuvre primarily consists of horror adaptations infused with his trademark ability to imbue greater depth into characters and introduce fresh perspectives to already-promising premises. Take his films "Doctor Sleep" and "Gerald's Game" for instance — while both are somewhat faithful to the respective Stephen King originals, Flanagan uses these classic stories to flesh out the fictional worlds further, focusing on haunting atmospheres as opposed to traditional jumpscare tactics to elicit scares. This sensibility also bleeds into his small screen offerings, where Flanagan was able to make "The Haunting of Hill House" and "The Haunting of Bly Manor" his own, despite constructing the stories on the foundational tenets of the novels they were adapted from.

Continuing this tradition, Flanagan has currently set sights on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, whose short stories are often a mix of gothic horror and supernatural mystery, making it the perfect playground for Flanagan to improvise and experiment. Titled "The Fall of the House of Usher," Flanagan's next Netflix miniseries is expected to root itself in Poe's titular short story about Roderick and Madeline Usher, while incorporating parts of prominent shorts written by Poe, including "The Telltale Heart" and "The Cask of Amontillado."

Among the ensemble cast of "The Fall of the House of Usher," which features returning actors from previous Flanagan projects, is Lulu Wilson, who played a young Shirley in "Hill House" and Doris Zander in "Ouija: Origin of Evil." /Film's Ryan Scott interviewed Wilson for "The Wrath of Becky" at SXSW, and the actor relayed her experience of working with Flanagan again on the set of "The Fall of the House of Usher." Here's what Wilson had to say.