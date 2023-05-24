Tina Turner, Legendary Musician And Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome Star, Has Died At 83

According to a report in Deadline, Grammy Award-winning pop singer, soul icon, and legend of rock 'n' roll Tina Turner has died at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland. She was 83.

Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, became a sensation in the 1960s, singing soul tunes with the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. In the 1980s, after escaping a particularly brutal marriage, Turner shot to superstardom with a series of massive hit singles like "What's Love Got To Do With It?," "Better Be Good To Me," "One of the Living," and "Back Where You Started." She won eight Grammys in her career, and three of her songs were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999, 2003, and 2012. In 2018, she received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy. She was in the Guinness Book of World Records from 1988 to 1997 for the Largest Paying Rock Concert Attendance from a Solo Artist.

All told, Turner sold more than 180 million albums worldwide.

Turner's life was adapted into a biopic, "What's Love Got To Do With It?", in 1993, based on her 1986 autobiography "I, Tina." Angela Bassett played Turner and Laurence Fishburne played Ike. The two leads were nominated for Academy Awards. Turner's life was also adapted into a biographical stage play called "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical." It was nominated for a Tony Award.

Turner's legs often got as much attention as her voice, and she was rumored to have insured her legs for $3.2 million (she was the spokesperson for Hanes Hosiery for a time). In addition to all her musical accolades, Vogue Magazine voted her legs as the best of 2018. She found the attention to be amusing.

Turner also had a fascinating film career, appearing in numerous high-profile productions, playing outsize villains, and capable professionals. She was never anything short of enormous.