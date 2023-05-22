Succession's Penultimate Episode Is A Dracarys Moment For Kendall

This article contains spoilers for the penultimate episode of "Succession."

Kendall Roy's entire life has been leading up to this moment. The character, played by Jeremy Strong on the hit HBO series "Succession," has lived in his father's shadow for decades, longing to take his place and all of the power that comes with it. With the death of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Kendall finally had his chance to step up and step into his father's (big, big) shoes, despite his siblings Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) both vying with him for control.

The siblings have been a bit distracted in the wake of their father's death, however, giving Kendall the chance to edge them out and make his own power moves. When Roman completely breaks down and crumbles while trying to deliver Logan's eulogy, Kendall steps in, delivering a speech about his father's greatness that fails to mention any of his flaws. In order to play the game, Kendall will have to ignore whatever morals he previously had and he will have to swallow any negative feelings about dearly departed dad, and it seems that he's finally taken that step.

Strong appeared on the official "Succession" podcast to talk about the episode and Kendall's apparent change in tactics after Roman's absolute failure, where he referred to the character's revelation using another hit HBO series: "Game of Thrones." On the podcast, he called Kendall's eulogy and its impact Kendall's "Dracarys moment," like Daenerys Targaryen when she chose to burn King's Landing to the ground. For Kendall, there's no going back, although his dragons are more metaphorical, political animals.