Here's How The Fast X Team Incorporated Jason Momoa Into Those Fast Five Flashbacks

Buoyed by over-the-top stunts, the "Fast & Furious" franchise has never been subtle about much of anything, and this is especially true for retcons. Over the course of ten popcorn flicks, the series has introduced more than one long-lost #family member. In "Fast & Furious 6," Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw (first known as Ian Shaw) materialized as the brother of Luke Evans' villain, Owen Shaw. Just two years ago, "F9" revealed that the head of the family, Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto, had his own long-lost brother, Jakob (John Cena).

The trend continues in "Fast X," which, as others have pointed out, really missed out on the chance to call itself "Fast10 Your Seatbelts." The tenth "Fast & Furious" film has earned praise for the way it seamlessly integrates Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes — a contender for the franchise's best baddie, writes /Film's Rafael Motamayor — into footage from "Fast Five." Dante is the son of that film's dastardly crime lord, Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), but we're only just now meeting him.

"Fast X" reunites Statham with Louis Letterier, director of "The Transporter," and in a spoiler-filled interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Letterier explained how they were able to incorporate Momoa into a recurring "Fast Five" flashback. He even drew an unlikely Akira Kurosawa comparison, saying: