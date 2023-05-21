Fast X's High Speed Street Race Was Added To The Script As An Afterthought

This post contains spoilers for "Fast X."

Believe it or not, The Fast Saga didn't start out as a full-blown action blockbuster experience. The first installment, "The Fast and the Furious," was actually a drama with a whole lot of street racing and car culture thrown in. In fact, the 2001 movie was part of a wider car-modding cultural phenomenon, where all me and my friends were interested in for a few years was "Need For Speed Underground," "Midnight Club," and how we could fit our Peugeot 206s with NOS.

But if you take a look at the "Fast & Furious" timeline, you'll see how the franchise made an abrupt turn with "Fast Five" back in 2011, pivoting from street racing to focus on action set pieces and high-octane heists. Or, as Alan Ritchson's Aimes puts it in "Fast X," the "Fast" crew are basically "street racers who became hijackers" and "graduated to high speed smuggling." That turned out to be a shrewd decision on the part of Universal Pictures, which has since seen The Fast Saga become one of the biggest blockbuster franchises around — an impressive feat considering the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, until recently, basically controlled the box office.

In other words, the "Fast" movies have evolved with the times and have remained a box office draw as a result. But just because street racing culture has increasingly become less of a focus, that doesn't mean cars, and vehicles in general, aren't still a big part of the formula. With the latest installment, there's all manner of vehicular action, from motorcycles and hi-tech planes to armored trucks and even a giant rolling bomb that threatens to blow up the Vatican. And between all the outlandish action set pieces, you might be pleasantly surprised to find that director Louis Leterrier returned to the series' roots.