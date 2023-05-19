Fast X Director Louis Leterrier Worried The Film Could End His Career

One might recall that Louis Leterrier was not the original director of "Fast X." As reported by /Film back in April of 2022, Justin Lin stepped away from the project due to "creative differences," and the production had to scramble to find a new director. Lin, it should be noted, directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth entries in the series. Shooting briefly continued without a director — the fight scene between Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron was reportedly overseen only by the second unit — before Leterrier, the action director behind films like "The Transporter 2," and "The Incredible Hulk," stepped in.

Luckily, Leterrier took to "Fast X" very quickly, and one would not be able to tell that there was any turmoil. The finished film is slick, dumb, and just as exciting as any of the previous chapters in the saga.

Even though he was dropped into production very quickly, essentially at a disadvantage in not being part of the production from the start, Leterrier knew that he would be given no special dispensation from audiences. Rushed or not, the director had to make a good film. It was this philosophy that buoyed and aided him through the work. In a recent interview with Uproxx, Leterrier understood that no one seeing "Fast X" would be stroking their chins and giving careful consideration to what the director wasn't able to fully accomplish. Leterrier figured that no one would say, "'Keep in mind, we don't have this, but it's good enough.'" He added, "No one cares."

Of course, if he did mess up, he felt that his career could conceivably be adversely affected.