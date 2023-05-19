It's Time To Play The Music, It's Time To Light The Lights, It's Time To Meet The Muppets In This Awesome LEGO Ideas Playset

Almost every single week, it seems like there's a cool new LEGO set inspired by our favorite movies or TV shows. A batch of new Indiana Jones LEGO sets are available now, "Jurassic Park" building brick playsets are coming soon, and a huge, new "Batman Returns" Batcave was announced just this week. But the LEGO Master Builders in the LEGO Ideas community are always looking to the future with some truly stellar ideas for the next LEGO playsets they want to see on shelves. This week brings an incredible tribute to Jim Henson's greatest creation, and we really want to see it become a legit LEGO set.

LEGO Ideas community member BulldozerBuilder has put together a pitch for "The Muppet Show" LEGO set that recreates the iconic Muppet theater from the classic television show. Not only does it allow fans to build a smaller version of the stage and archways where all of Jim Henson's beloved characters can be seen dancing in the show's opening, but it features a backstage area that is packed with Easter eggs, and an accompanying balcony for those salty old critics, Statler and Waldorf.

Every now and then, a truly great LEGO Ideas pitch comes along that we can't help but support, and this is one of them. Along with a huge array of minifigures and tiny characters, there are a bunch of accessories and pieces featuring references to the Muppets show business history. It's just wonderful! Take a closer look below.