It's Time To Play The Music, It's Time To Light The Lights, It's Time To Meet The Muppets In This Awesome LEGO Ideas Playset
Almost every single week, it seems like there's a cool new LEGO set inspired by our favorite movies or TV shows. A batch of new Indiana Jones LEGO sets are available now, "Jurassic Park" building brick playsets are coming soon, and a huge, new "Batman Returns" Batcave was announced just this week. But the LEGO Master Builders in the LEGO Ideas community are always looking to the future with some truly stellar ideas for the next LEGO playsets they want to see on shelves. This week brings an incredible tribute to Jim Henson's greatest creation, and we really want to see it become a legit LEGO set.
LEGO Ideas community member BulldozerBuilder has put together a pitch for "The Muppet Show" LEGO set that recreates the iconic Muppet theater from the classic television show. Not only does it allow fans to build a smaller version of the stage and archways where all of Jim Henson's beloved characters can be seen dancing in the show's opening, but it features a backstage area that is packed with Easter eggs, and an accompanying balcony for those salty old critics, Statler and Waldorf.
Every now and then, a truly great LEGO Ideas pitch comes along that we can't help but support, and this is one of them. Along with a huge array of minifigures and tiny characters, there are a bunch of accessories and pieces featuring references to the Muppets show business history. It's just wonderful! Take a closer look below.
We will see you in reruns of The Muppet Show!
Main characters featured include Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Statler, Waldorf, the Swedish Chef, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Beaker, and Gonzo. But there are also more obscure characters that you can put together, such as the little frog Robin, a Koozebanian, Muppaphone, Gaffer, Camilla, lobster banditos, '80s Robot, Waldo C. Graphic, Muppet penguins, rats, Gonzo's chickens, vegetables and more.
But perhaps the most brilliant aspect of "The Muppet Show" LEGO set, is the ability to swap out the main stage display to highlight one of the mini-shows featured on the series. There are diorama sets for Muppet Labs experiments with Bunsen and Beaker, cooking with the Swedish Chef, and the bridge of the USS Swinetrek from "Pigs in Space." The inclusion of these makes the added balcony with Statler and Waldorf that much better, allowing the critics to lambast the show as it unfolds.
If you look around the set, there are photos and posters referencing Muppets mainstays like Uncle Deadly, The Electric Mayhem, the stage production from "Muppets Take Manhattan," and so much more. Gonzo's cannon can be seen too. There's even a little orchestra pit at the front of the stage.
Do you want to see this set become a reality? Then throw your support behind it by joining the LEGO Ideas community and giving it a vote. Sadly, even after enough support is thrown behind this "Muppet Show" LEGO Ideas pitch, the ultimate decision lies with LEGO. They go through a certain number of LEGO Ideas pitches every now and then, and based on audience appeal and licensing availability and whatnot, they determine which LEGO Ideas pitches can become official LEGO sets. We'll keep our fingers crossed that we'll get to see "The Muppets Show" come to life in LEGO form sometime soon.