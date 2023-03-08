Cool Stuff: Celebrate Jurassic Park's 30th Anniversary With Dino-Mite LEGO Sets

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's modern classic blockbuster "Jurassic Park." In honor of the milestone anniversary, Universal will be celebrating the original dinosaur adventure all year long, including a bunch of new merchandise for fans to collect.

Perhaps the most exciting reveal so far is a batch of new "Jurassic Park" LEGO sets that finally deliver perfectly sized building brick versions of the Jurassic Park Jeep and Ford Explorer from the doomed theme park. But of course, it wouldn't be a proper "Jurassic Park" LEGO collection without a batch of dinosaurs and minifigures for all the important characters from the beloved movie. There are also crucial details for fans to enjoy, such as the Barbasol shaving cream can be used to smuggle dinosaur DNA and the "one big pile of s***" that Ian Malcolm wryly comments upon while checking on a sick Triceratops.

Take a look at the new "Jurassic Park" LEGO sets below!