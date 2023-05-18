Alec Baldwin Set To Star In A Movie About The Kent State Shooting, Which Is Certainly ... A Choice

According to Entertainment Tonight, "Kent State" will apparently be an anti-gun film about "the abuse of power and misuse of guns" and the outlet reports that there will be "no actual guns used on set." The latter should be industry standard at this point, but the former only begs more questions. Is Baldwin doing a film about the dangers and misuse of guns out of some sense of personal obligation? Is he doing it because he thought it might be a good public relations move? Is he doing it because he knows some people will hear "Alec Baldwin Kent State movie" and get up in arms enough to give this a hate-watch? Whatever the answer, it looks a bit crass from the outside, like he's not taking the full impact of what happened on the "Rust" set seriously.

The film is currently in pre-production, with a screenplay by Karen Slade, who will also direct. The film will tell the story of the Kent State tragedy, which took place on May 4, 1970 when four students were shot and killed (and another nine were injured) by the Ohio National Guard during a campus protest against the war in Vietnam. Baldwin will play the president of the university, Robert I. White. White gave many statements and spoke about the tragedy at length, which genuinely feels a bit ghoulish given Baldwin's own nearness to firearm-based tragedy. No matter the movie's quality or Baldwin's reasons for doing it, it seems questionable for Baldwin to be involved at all.