Alec Baldwin's Charges In The Rust Tragedy To Be Dropped, But It's Not Over Yet

Alec Baldwin likely won't be headed to a criminal trial in the case of the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after all; Variety and Deadline are reporting that special prosecutors in the New Mexico case are imminently expected to file paperwork in order to drop the involuntary manslaughter charges against the actor.

While the charges haven't officially been dropped yet, Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, the pair of prosecutors appointed to the case last month, are reportedly due to file the necessary forms to dismiss the charges soon. Baldwin's camp has already responded to the news, as lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro shared the following statement: "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."

Hutchins died in October 2021 when a gun that witnesses say Baldwin was holding was discharged on set, killing the filmmaker and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin pled not guilty to the charges and has reportedly claimed that he did not pull the trigger on the weapon during a rehearsal for the Western film, but an FBI report refutes that story.