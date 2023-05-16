Loki Season 2 Gets October Premiere, Echo Will Stream All At Once

While "Loki" season 1 was the most-watched Disney+ series premiere at that time, it also had the benefit of being among the first wave of Marvel shows to hit Disney+. Since then, five others have arrived, along with a handful of movies that have seen lower box office numbers than previous Marvel outings. With a multi-year plan in the pipeline, Marvel seems to be using "Echo" as a test subject for future shows; if the binge model works better, maybe we'll see more single-day releases like this.

Some Marvel fans have been vocal about the fact that it's disappointing to see superhero fatigue set in around the time that women, people of color, and other diverse heroes are finally getting their moment in the spotlight. The "Echo" release will no doubt stir up some of the same feelings, as the show is about a Native American deaf superhero (or antihero, since she's aligned with Kingpin when she's introduced in "Hawkeye") and the single-day release could be seen as a failure on the streamer's part to commit to Maya's story in a way that could build a lasting fanbase for the character.

That being said, "Echo" was the Marvel project I was most excited about before this announcement, and it still is regardless of how it's released. You can't keep a good hero down, and until Disney+ has actually tried it, a binge-model release doesn't necessarily bode either well or poorly for the series.

You can have your Marvel shows both ways, binge-style or weekly watch, by tuning into "Loki" season 2 on October 6, 2023, and "Echo" on November 29, 2023, both on Disney+.