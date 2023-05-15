Watch Halle Bailey Totally Belt Out The Little Mermaid's Part Of Your World Live At Disneyland

"American Idol" is no stranger to a theme week, but the singing competition show struck a bit of collaborative gold by timing their Disney week with the upcoming release of the live-action "The Little Mermaid," which was the perfect opportunity to showcase Ariel herself, Halle Bailey, singing "Part of Your World."

With the exception of moronic racists who desperately need to have their keyboards taken away until they learn how to act with some common decency, Bailey's casting has been the main motivating factor for folks to turn up to see the new film, as the trailer had many fearing "The Little Mermaid" was going to follow the way of the "live-action" adaptation of "The Lion King." Regardless of how the final product turns out, there's one thing to be sure: Halle Bailey is Ariel.

The performance shows Bailey performing in front of the castle with underwater projections dazzling behind her. The train of her dress was also styled in a way to simulate water, and it's hard not to be caught up in the Disney Magic of it all. The second she started to sing, I felt myself immediately possessed by the same childlike wonder that adored Ariel decades prior.

Bailey took to Twitter to note that this was the first time performing the number live since filming. "Thank you 'American Idol' for giving me the chance to do so on stage at Disneyland," she wrote. "Singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3 a.m. while [the] park is closed is no joke but we did it!" If you weren't on board with her as our new Ariel, this show-stopping performance will certainly do the trick.