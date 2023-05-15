The Final Fast X Trailer Is Nearly Five Minutes Long, So Maybe Skip It And Wait For The Movie

"Fast X" is just a few days away from hitting theaters at high speed, and not even Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto could stop the hype train that is Universal's ad campaign for the latest installment. Yet another "Fast X" trailer dropped this morning, and at 4 minutes and 31 seconds in length, it's the longest sneak peek yet. At this point, fans of the "Fast & Furious" franchise may as well skip watching this and just wait until Friday to see what's in store for the chapter that's been billed as the beginning of the end of the long-running saga.

If you do decide to check out this new trailer, you'll get plenty of footage you've seen before, like Rita Moreno's Abuela Toretto having dinner with the family, Jason Statham's Shaw promising to "dig some graves," and Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron's characters duking it out in a shiny lab-like setting. There's also some lesser-seen stuff here, though, including a bit where Tej (Ludacris) mans a tiny remote control car with a bobblehead driver. Plus, we've got Jason Momoa's Dante introducing himself with a curtsy and a dramatic "Enchanté," as well a recap of the past films which notes that if "it violates the laws of God and gravity," you can bet Dom's family has already done it — twice.