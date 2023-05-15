The Final Fast X Trailer Is Nearly Five Minutes Long, So Maybe Skip It And Wait For The Movie
"Fast X" is just a few days away from hitting theaters at high speed, and not even Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto could stop the hype train that is Universal's ad campaign for the latest installment. Yet another "Fast X" trailer dropped this morning, and at 4 minutes and 31 seconds in length, it's the longest sneak peek yet. At this point, fans of the "Fast & Furious" franchise may as well skip watching this and just wait until Friday to see what's in store for the chapter that's been billed as the beginning of the end of the long-running saga.
If you do decide to check out this new trailer, you'll get plenty of footage you've seen before, like Rita Moreno's Abuela Toretto having dinner with the family, Jason Statham's Shaw promising to "dig some graves," and Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron's characters duking it out in a shiny lab-like setting. There's also some lesser-seen stuff here, though, including a bit where Tej (Ludacris) mans a tiny remote control car with a bobblehead driver. Plus, we've got Jason Momoa's Dante introducing himself with a curtsy and a dramatic "Enchanté," as well a recap of the past films which notes that if "it violates the laws of God and gravity," you can bet Dom's family has already done it — twice.
The franchise's ending is about to begin
If the latest trailer does stand out from its predecessors, it's thanks to the fact that it highlights what seem to be some of the movie's more lighthearted bits, in contrast to previews so far that have made the film out to be all about Dante's violent rampage. We know the lavender-wearing baddie has a bone to pick with Dom, and that he at one point literally tries to blow up the Vatican, so it's nice to see that John Cena still finds some time for comedic quips amidst the chaos.
"Fast X" was originally thought to be the first of a two-part finale for the franchise that began back in 2001, but Diesel recently teased it as the start to a series-capping trilogy. Regardless of the sequel count, the franchise is apparently also set to raise its body count, as director Louis Leterrier recently told Total Film (per SyFy) that "the beauty of arriving near the end of this franchise" is that he doesn't have to assume the characters will "live forever." The cast of "Fast X" seems massive, so it won't be surprising if Dante manages to blow up one or two of our faves during his explosive campaign against the family. The final trailer includes a pretty extensive look at the movie, but if anyone does die in "Fast X," that's one plot point Universal won't tease ahead of time.
"Fast X" hits theaters on May 19, 2023.