What To Expect From Mel Gibson's Character In John Wick Prequel The Continental

With a $418 million worldwide gross, "John Wick: Chapter 4" confirmed that Keanu Reeves' action saga is a bonafide blockbuster franchise. But Lionsgate, the studio behind the Wick movies, has known this for some time. This is why the long-gestating spin-offs have been gestating for so long. We're getting the Ana De Armas-starring spin-off movie "Ballerina" in June 2024, and before that, a three-part prequel series entitled "The Continental."

And while it's taken considerable time for the latter to arrive, we're finally in the home stretch, with Peacock — the platform that will host the show — releasing a trailer in April 2023 that revealed "The Continental" would debut in September of this year. Set in 1970s New York, the series will focus on a young version of Ian McShane's Winston, this time played by Colin Woodell, as he vies for control of the Continental hotel — a refuge for assassins worldwide.

All of which sounds, great. But the excitement for this prequel series was dampened when the producers added Mel Gibson to the cast, prompting somewhat of a backlash, primarily due to Gibson's whole antisemitic debacle and his general penchant for making bigoted comments. Fans were understandably uncomfortable with this casting, to say the least. Alas, Gibson rides into "The Continental" on a wave of toxicity, and whether we like it or not, the former star is now a part of the "John Wick" mythos.

Perhaps shrewdly, Peacock chose to keep Gibson's character out of the trailer for "The Continental," leaving us to ponder how his character fits into the John Wick universe. And if you haven't been completely turned off by the fact this guy has been cast in the first place, you might consider reading on for our insights into what we can expect from Gibson's character.