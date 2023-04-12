The Continental Trailer: John Wick's Favorite Hotel Gets A Gritty Origin Story

For better or worse, no franchise would be complete without an origin story. But we've never really needed one for the Boogeyman himself, John Wick (Keanu Reeves). A dedicated husband and legendary assassin of very few words, the mystery is part of his stoic appeal. So instead of delving deeper into his life, it's time to learn more about the second most important character in the "John Wick" saga ... "The Continental."

As introduced in the film franchise, The Continental is the kind of unforgettable, hidden-in-plain-sight revelation that'll make you think twice the next time you enter a hotel. To the average visitor, it appears to be a chain of luxury hotels scattered worldwide. But in reality, it's a neutral sanctuary for hitmen, assassins, and other members of the criminal underworld. To kill on Continental grounds is forbidden and near impossible to get away with (unless, of course, your name is John Wick). Weapons and ammunition are supplied by sommeliers, body armor hidden is in high-end suits crafted by on-site tailors, there are medical services in the form of an unnamed black market doctor, and to calculate a route to your next mission you can call upon The Cartphrapher. Most importantly, the booze is top-shelf! There's no hidden meaning to that last one; in addition to being a staple of the criminal underworld, The Continental is also just a really cool hotel.

In the movies, the criminal "safe zone" is run by the wry, rule-bound Winston (Ian McShane) and overseen by his loyal concierge Charon (the late Lance Reddick). We know that they've spent years holding down the fort — until Wick stepped in to complicate their lives — but we don't know how The Continental came to be. By September 2023, all will be revealed when "The Continental" hits Peacock with three 90-minute episodes. The first teaser trailer is available to watch right now.