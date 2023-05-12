The Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised Following WGA Strike Waiver Rejection

Theatre's biggest night is about to go dark: news has just broken via The Hollywood Reporter that the 76th Annual Tony Awards, which were set to take place on June 11, 2023, will no longer air via streaming or broadcasting. The news comes in the wake of the ongoing Writers' Guild of America strike, which affects film and television writers — like the kind who would write a telecast for an award show.

Apparently, the decision not to air the show is less a voluntary show of solidarity and more an adherence to WGA guidelines, as the Tony Awards Management Committee apparently applied to the WGA for a waiver allowing the show to continue, and was denied. According to THR, members of the Committee cited the importance of a live show to help boost ticket sales on Broadway, where ticket sales have reportedly failed to bounce back in the wake of the pandemic.

The WGA apparently rejected the waiver, meaning the team working on the Tonys will have to make tough choices like those that have already been made by MTV, which canceled the live airing of its MTV Movie & TV Awards after host Drew Barrymore stepped down to support the WGA and a threatened picket loomed. The Critics Choice Association, meanwhile, indefinitely postponed its inaugural celebration of LGBTQ+ film and television. According to THR, the committee behind the Tonys is contemplating a choice between two similar moves: postponement until the strike is resolved, or an in-person ceremony that doesn't air on television.