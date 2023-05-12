Fast X Brings In Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow For A Cameo

Surprise! "Fast X," in keeping with the "Fast & Furious" tradition of having the movies be all about family, will feature a cameo from the late Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker. Her presence in the film was revealed by Walker personally on Instagram, with a photo showcasing a tiny bit of her role in the upcoming blockbuster.

Walker didn't say specifically who she will be playing or how her character fits into the globe-trotting adventure, which features Jason Momoa as the villain. She did describe it as a "cameo," however, so one assumes it won't be a ton of screen time. It also appears as though she is on a plane in the photo. Is it a nice, quiet flight? Or is this going to be part of one of the movie's wild action sequences? Time will tell.

In her caption, Walker thanked director Louis Leterrier (who took over for Justin Lin mere weeks into production), in addition to reminiscing about literally growing up as these movies were made: