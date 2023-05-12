Fast X Brings In Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow For A Cameo
Surprise! "Fast X," in keeping with the "Fast & Furious" tradition of having the movies be all about family, will feature a cameo from the late Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker. Her presence in the film was revealed by Walker personally on Instagram, with a photo showcasing a tiny bit of her role in the upcoming blockbuster.
Walker didn't say specifically who she will be playing or how her character fits into the globe-trotting adventure, which features Jason Momoa as the villain. She did describe it as a "cameo," however, so one assumes it won't be a ton of screen time. It also appears as though she is on a plane in the photo. Is it a nice, quiet flight? Or is this going to be part of one of the movie's wild action sequences? Time will tell.
In her caption, Walker thanked director Louis Leterrier (who took over for Justin Lin mere weeks into production), in addition to reminiscing about literally growing up as these movies were made:
"The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up. Thank you Louis Leterrier for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you've been part of the family since we started, I'm happy it's just the beginning."
Keeping it in the family
Paul Walker played Brian O'Connor in the franchise beginning with the film that started it all, 2001's "The Fast and the Furious." Brian became a huge part of the series, serving right alongside Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto as one of the main anchors of the movies, even as they evolved into massive-scale action blockbusters as opposed to street racing flicks with a side of crime. Tragically, Walker passed away during the production of "Furious 7," with that film serving as a send-off of sorts. Brian is still alive in the universe but sitting on the sidelines these days, as the producers have opted not to recast the role.
But including Meadow Walker, even if it is just a cameo, is certainly a way to continue to honor the legacy of her father. While these movies truly do take an army and have a huge ensemble cast, it's hard to imagine the series would be what it is without Paul Walker's contributions. Who knows? With "Fast X" seemingly turning into a trilogy, maybe Meadow Walker could have a larger role in the future.
The impressive cast for "Fast X" also includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno
"Fast X" hits theaters on May 19, 2023.