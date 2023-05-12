Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Is 'Not Tied Into The MCU' Despite That No Way Home Reference

Officially speaking, the upcoming "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" does not take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is where Tom Holland's Peter Parker lives. Unofficially? It seems a little complicated. The trailer for the upcoming sequel to "Into the Spider-Verse" has Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 making a direct reference to the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," seemingly connecting the animated universe occupied by Miles Morales to the MCU. However, co-director Kemp Powers is here to pour some cold water on the situation.

Powers recently spoke with SFX Magazine ahead of the release of "Across the Spider-Verse" next month. For those who may need a reminder, Miguel O'Hara references "Doctor Strange and that little nerd back on Earth-199999" in the trailer, a clear nod to "No Way Home" and the MCU. In addressing that topic, Powers explained it as follows:

"The world of Miles Morales and Spider-Verse, it's not tied into the Marvel Cinematic Universe or anything like that. But this is a [Phil] Lord and [Chris] Miller film. We like to have a little bit of fun, we like to be a little bit meta and to acknowledge the world in which we are creating these stories. That's the best way to explain it."

Is it ever just having fun when you're making a reference to one of the biggest movies of all time, where all three live-action Spider-Men met each other? Even if it's just a throwaway line, the implications of that line still exist. So this situation just got a little more interesting. Perhaps it's just that, for legal reasons, the filmmakers can't say the film is connected to the MCU. So be it.