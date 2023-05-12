The Flash Soundtrack Debuts Two Tracks, With Music 'On The Edge Of Being Impossible To Perform'

Andy Muschietti's "The Flash" is due out in theaters next month and promises to be a crossover event along the lines of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It seems that the Flash (Ezra Miller) can run so unbelievably fast that he can rip through the very fabric of reality and enter parallel universes. The film's trailers show the Flash fighting alongside a parallel version of himself, as well as scenes where he can witness his own childhood. In a fit of fan service, not only will the Flash interact with Batman (Ben Affleck) as he appeared in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League," but also with Batman (Michael Keaton) as he appeared in 1989's "Batman" and its sequel, "Batman Returns."

The music for "The Flash" was composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, the British composer behind Muschietti's "It" movies, "The Invisible Man," "Blade Runner 2049," and "Shazam!" Wallfisch's soundtrack record will be made available for download on June 16, 2023.

Two of the tracks from the film's score have officially been released to the public, and you can listen to them below. In a press release, Wallfisch talked a little bit about what went into making the score for "The Flash" and why his tracks entitled "Worlds Collide" and "Run" are of particular significance to the film.