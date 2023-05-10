Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Is Under Two Hours, My Butt And Brain Thank You

The summer movie season is officially here, and 2023 will be welcoming back a staple of blockbuster cinema for the past decade and a half with "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." The live-action movies focused on the Autobots and Decepticons have raked in billions in ticket sales since Michael Bay kicked things off in 2007 with "Transformers." Yet, it's been just shy of five years since "Bumblebee" ushered in a new era for the alien robots. The wait is nearly over and, even though it's been a long time, Paramount isn't going to have audiences trapped in a theater for an indulgent amount of time, as the latest entry clocks in at just under two hours.

As reported by Collider, "Rise of the Beasts" will hit theaters with a runtime of 1 hour and 57 minutes. That means it will be just a hair longer than "Bumblebee" (1 hour and 54 minutes), and remarkably shorter than Bay's fifth and final installment, "Transformers: The Last Night" (2 hours and 29 minutes). It's also going to come nowhere close to the longest entry, 2014's "Transformers: Age of Extinction" (2 hours and 45 minutes).

In short, the series will be bucking a recent trend with franchise films, which have been getting longer and longer, it feels. "The Batman" was just shy of three hours long, as was "John Wick: Chapter 4." Heck, James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" actually eclipsed three hours. It's not an isolated incident, but director Steven Caple Jr. kept it tight with this one. For many audience members, that probably feels refreshing.