Teeth, The Horror Movie About The Woman With A Killer Vagina, Is Becoming A Musical, Naturally

Mitchell Lichtenstein's 2007 horror film "Teeth" has a notable premise. A young woman named Dawn (Jess Weixler) has just joined a Christian abstinence group and has elected to leave sex out of her life until she is able to be married. At about the same time, however, Dawn finds that she has a series of razor-sharp teeth in her vagina. This development terrifies her, but she also finds that it can fight back against the multiple men who attempt to assault her throughout the film. Several men will not exit the film wholly intact. "Teeth" is an excellent coming-of-age drama that confronts backward notions of sexual purity, angrily addresses the constant objectification of adolescent women, and is a wonderfully wicked tale of feminist vengeance. It was one of the best films of 2007.

According to a report in Movieweb, Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs are currently in the midst of adapting "Teeth" into a high-profile stage musical. A sample version of the musical previously debuted at the 31st Annual Festival of New Musicals in 2019. Some of the show's songs can already be heard on the festival website, including "Modest is Hottest" and "Dentata." The latter contains a lot of male screaming. The festival production was directed by Portia Krieger.

Jackson's previous credits include "A Strange Loop," the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway smash from 2022, while Jacobs is known for writing the music for "POP!" and "Harmony, Kansas." Jackson and Jacobs will write the book together, with Jackson writing the lyrics and Jacobs writing the music.