One Song Was Left Out Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Because Of A Legal Battle

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn is a music connoisseur and personally selects the film's soundtracks. These needle drops blur the line of diegesis; Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) owns a Walkman (and later a Zune) and the songs in the first two movies are all from mixtapes gifted to him by his mother. "Guardians of the Galaxy" introduced us to the adult Quill by having him dance around the barren planet Morag, listening to "Come and Get Your Love" by Redbone — perfectly capturing both Star-Lord's space cowboy persona and the film's retro musical taste.

Speaking to Absolute Radio, Gunn said he picks songs not because they're his personal favorites but because they fit the movie. "Vol. 2" features "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac, and the song's refrain of "keep us togethe," reflects the struggles of the Guardians to stay together despite their own flaws pushing them apart.

Thanks to Peter's new Zune, "Vol. 3" includes some 21st-century hits: the film opens with "Creep" by Radiohead and ends with a dance party to "The Dog Days Are Over" by Florence + Machine. Gunn recently assembled a Spotify playlist called "Guardians of the Galaxy: The Official Mixtape," including all of the licensed songs from each movie, plus Tyler Bates and John Murphy's scores.

However, there are songs missing from the playlist. Gunn assembled hundreds of potential songs for each movie before narrowing them down. Nick Lowe's "Cruel to be Kind" was on the shortlist for all three movies, but he never found a place for it. But there was only one song that he was outright blocked from including: Gunn recently revealed on Twitter that he wrote "Russian Roulette" by Lords of the New Church into the script for "Vol. 3," but due to "legal battles," he couldn't use it.