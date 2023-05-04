Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie Could've Involved The Russo Brothers

It's May the Fourth, an annual event for celebrating all things associated with a galaxy far, far away. But for all the "Star Wars" goodness that there is to appreciate, today we're going to talk about something "Star Wars"-related that we are, to be blunt, thankful isn't happening.

Strange and perhaps unnecessarily harsh as that might sound, it's not just yours truly being negative for the sake of it. The "Star Wars" franchise has had a lot of close calls since the House of Mouse took the reins from George Lucas. Some of them even sounded better than what we actually got, from Colin Trevorrow's original "Episode XI" script draft, "Duel of the Fates," to the version of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" that Phil Lord and Chris Miller were assembling prior to Ron Howard taking over as director. In other cases, one cannot help but breathe a sigh of relief that certain creatives parted ways with their "Star Wars" creations, like when "Game of Thrones" duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss's proposed trilogy was canceled.

Among the more recent high-profile productions to apparently get the axe (lightsaber?) from Lucasfilm was the enigmatic "Star Wars" movie being produced by Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige. With so little information to go off of (not to mention the confusion about just how far along the film had even gotten), it's been difficult to form an opinion over whether this was ultimately a good or bad thing. However, now that it's come to light that the Russo brothers — the former Marvel Studios directors who now spend their days making multi-million dollar "meh" projects — were potentially going to be involved, well, it certainly colors one impression of the situation.