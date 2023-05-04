Jeff Bridges Would Return For A Big Lebowski Sequel On One Condition

"The Big Lebowski" might just be the most beloved movie that just about anyone who worked on it in front of and behind the camera has ever been involved in — and we're talking about some legendary filmmakers. But over the years, the tale of The Dude, played to perfection by Jeff Bridges, has truly become a cinematic classic.

Would he risk tarnishing that legacy with a sequel? Actually, yes, but under one very important condition: directors Joel and Ethan Coen would have to be involved.

Bridges recently spoke with People and, as the movie celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, the actor was asked about a sequel. Bridges sounds like he would jump at the chance if the Coen brothers were involved — but only if they were involved:

"Oh God! If the brothers were involved, I certainly would. The brothers, they're mysterious and full of surprises. You don't know what they're going to do, so since they're surprising, I don't think they'll make a sequel. But like I say, they're surprising, so maybe they'll surprise me and make a sequel."

Bridges has worked with the Coen brothers twice in his illustrious career, having also played the lead role in 2010's "True Grit." They seem to like working with him, and he certainly has a great deal of reverence for them. So, would we take the idea of them working together again off the table? Certainly not. But in a proposed "Big Lebowski 2?" That feels pretty unlikely, all things considered.