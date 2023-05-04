Jeff Bridges Would Return For A Big Lebowski Sequel On One Condition
"The Big Lebowski" might just be the most beloved movie that just about anyone who worked on it in front of and behind the camera has ever been involved in — and we're talking about some legendary filmmakers. But over the years, the tale of The Dude, played to perfection by Jeff Bridges, has truly become a cinematic classic.
Would he risk tarnishing that legacy with a sequel? Actually, yes, but under one very important condition: directors Joel and Ethan Coen would have to be involved.
Bridges recently spoke with People and, as the movie celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, the actor was asked about a sequel. Bridges sounds like he would jump at the chance if the Coen brothers were involved — but only if they were involved:
"Oh God! If the brothers were involved, I certainly would. The brothers, they're mysterious and full of surprises. You don't know what they're going to do, so since they're surprising, I don't think they'll make a sequel. But like I say, they're surprising, so maybe they'll surprise me and make a sequel."
Bridges has worked with the Coen brothers twice in his illustrious career, having also played the lead role in 2010's "True Grit." They seem to like working with him, and he certainly has a great deal of reverence for them. So, would we take the idea of them working together again off the table? Certainly not. But in a proposed "Big Lebowski 2?" That feels pretty unlikely, all things considered.
This feels highly unlikely
First and foremost, the Coen brothers have never made a sequel in their long, impressive careers. That being said, "The Big Lebowski" is already a franchise of sorts, as John Turturro reprised his role as Jesus in a largely forgotten 2019 spin-off titled "The Jesus Rolls." Turturro directed the film personally, with the blessing of the Coens, though they were not directly involved. In any event, that's a radically different prospect compared to having Bridges reprise his role as The Dude in a proper sequel.
Another hurdle is the fact that Joel and Ethan Coen are not currently directing together. Joel Coen directed 2021's "The Tragedy of Macbeth" solo, while Ethan Coen has his own solo feature,"Drive-Away Dolls," on the way later this year. There is no telling when or if they will work together again. And it feels quite unlikely that a "Big Lebowski" sequel is what would bring them back together. Then again, stranger things have happened.
"The Big Lebowski" achieving the level of success that it has is, in itself, strange. The movie was not at all a hit in its day, but has since achieved monstrous success, with its reputation growing over the years very naturally. There's even an annual holiday, The Day of the Dude, that takes place on March 6 every year to commemorate the film's release. So what was a commercial disappointment has become a true cinematic classic that birthed a pop culture icon. Needless to say, if the Coens could somehow be convinced, there would be an audience for it.