We're Giving Away A Star Wars Rivals Card Game Prize Pack – Here's How To Win
Happy Star Wars Day! To commemorate this special day of celebration for those who love stories set in a galaxy far, far away, /Film has another Star Wars-themed giveaway opportunity lined up for you. Funko Games has announced the launch of a new strategy card game called Star Wars Rivals, and we're teaming up with them to make sure one lucky reader gets your hands on this sucker for free.
Limited pre-release sale begins — fittingly — today (May the Fourth be with you, etc. etc. etc.), but while you're patiently waiting for the work day or school day to end so you can dive into a rewatch of the Star Wars movies or show(s) of your choice (I'm an "Andor" guy myself), here's your chance to possibly win a cool prize without forking over a single one of your hard-earned credits.
Read on for the details of how you can win!
Prizes and how to enter
Star Wars Rivals will debut as a Premier Set and have Light Side and Dark Side Character Booster Packs available as part of its expansion capabilities. We're giving away the whole kit and caboodle: one Star Wars Rivals Premier Set, one Light Side Booster, one Dark Side Booster, and — get this — one Star Wars Rivals Playmat, which is a Star Wars Celebration exclusive item that is not for sale and is intended only for this giveaway.
To win, all you need to do is head over to Twitter, make sure you follow both the official /Film and Looper social media accounts, retweet /Film's post about the giveaway, and wait to see if you end up as the winner. That's it! If you win, Funko Games will send the shipment to you. One key thing to know, however, is that this contest is for United States residents only (sorry, international pals!).
If you don't end up winning, don't fret – the pre-release sale is accessible on Walmart.com. Starting in early June 2023, the whole Star Wars Rivals Premier Set and Character Booster Packs will be widely available online and in Walmart stores, and they'll be hitting retailers everywhere later this year. Best of luck!
We've even included the announcement post on Twitter below for your convenience, so retweeting it will be easier than winning a pod race against Sebulba. Just smash that retweet button and enter for a chance to take home this game so you can crush your family members in a "friendly" match. But be warned: You have until May 11, 2023 at precisely 11:59 PM ET to enter before the opportunity vanishes like the fragments of a Death Star after a successful trench run. Don't wait — enter now!
🚨Giveaway Time! We're giving away the following #StarWars items from @FunkoGames to 1⃣ winner:
-Star Wars Rivals Playmat (exclusive item)
-Star Wars Rivals Premier Set
-Light Side Booster Pack
-Dark Side Booster Pack
To enter follow @slashfilm & @looper, & RT this tweet! pic.twitter.com/9Ae98k2RvW
— /Film (@slashfilm) May 4, 2023