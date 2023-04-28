Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Had Maria Bakalova Talking To Dogs For Her Role As Cosmo

Maria Bakalova may be relatively new to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, but you can't say she's not committed to her role. The actress best known for her performances in movies like "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" and "Bodies Bodies Bodies" made her Marvel debut in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" last year, playing the friendly space dog Cosmo. Though Cosmo isn't exactly the star of the Guardians team, she pretty much immediately became a fan favorite, thanks in part to Bakalova's chipper voice coming from the Russian Golden Retriever. Bakalova lent more than her voice to the role, though; she also gave a motion capture performance that she says allowed her to get in touch with her imagination.

/Film's Jenna Busch attended a press conference ahead of the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." There, Bakalova (who returns as Cosmo in the new movie) spoke about what it was like to get the role of a very good dog. The actress said that when auditioning for the part, she went all in: "It was so interesting because you can dare to be a little bit more over-the-top because she's a puppy, she has more energy!" Bakalova also had an appropriately enthusiastic response to the news that she'd gotten the role, admitting, "When I got the call from my team that I'm getting the job I was checking my phone and I didn't know what to do, what to expect, and I think I started jumping."