The Boogeyman Early Buzz: The New Stephen King Movie Could Be This Year's Smile

The next time something goes bump in the night and you feel the temptation to dismiss it as nothing ... maybe consider the possibility that you're stuck in a terrifying Stephen King short story, instead. The acclaimed horror author has been able to enjoy a resurgence of adaptations of his work in recent years on both the big and small screen, from the immensely successful "It" movies to the supposedly "un-filmable" production of "Dark Tower." (Okay, admittedly, everyone would agree that the latter probably should've remained un-filmed.) But unlike most other high-profile translations of King's full-length novels, the upcoming "The Boogeyman" is instead taking its cues from one minor work out of a collection of short stories featured in 1978's "Night Shift."

With a name like Rob Savage attached to direct from a script credited to Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Mark Heyman, there's nothing "minor" about this next movie. Once initially destined for an unceremonious, straight-to-streaming release on Hulu, one pivotal test screening and an intervention by King himself changed everything and now horror fans can look forward to seeing the adaptation hit theaters later this year. But some incredibly fortunate viewers were able to catch an exclusive screening of "The Boogeyman" months ahead of release, thanks to 20th Century Studios' show of confidence by debuting the film during this week's ongoing CinemaCon event in Las Vegas.

The movie follows a pair of sisters (played by Sophie Thatcher and Vivien Lyra Blair), grief-stricken over the loss of their mother, and their distant therapist father Will (Chris Messina). After one particularly unnerving patient makes an unexpected house call, the broken family realizes that he may have left behind something far more sinister that haunts their every step. Check out the early reactions to "The Boogeyman" below!