My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Footage Reaction: The Rom-Com Series Becomes A Trilogy [CinemaCon 2023]

Opa, it's CinemaCon! That means we're finally getting an inside look at the highly anticipated threequel "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" — and yes, it totally is highly anticipated. /Film's own Ben Pearson is attending the annual film convention in Las Vegas and has the first word on some of the most sought-after exclusive trailers and footage presentations, which includes our third visit to the world of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." CinemaCon debuted some new clips from the film, which is set to arrive later this year.

The original rom-com was a completely unexpected hit when it arrived in 2002 and remains the second highest grossing film that never hit the No. 1 box office spot during its theatrical run. Prior to this third installment, the 2016 sequel "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" saw writer and star Nia Vardalos and costar John Corbett's characters navigating their marriage and family life. Now, the MBFGWCU (yes, the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" cinematic universe) takes its third film directly to Greece itself. According to Focus Features, Toula's family will "travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns."

Vardalos both wrote and directed this new film, in addition to reprising her role as Toula. This is the first time she's sat in the director's chair on one of the MBFGWCU projects, but her third time writing and starring. In fact, those elements are what sold the original movie in the first place. Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman produced the film, with Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, Louis Mandylor, Lainie Kazan, and the legendary Andrea Martin all returning to round out the supporting cast alongside Vardalos and Corbett. In short, let's go to Greece!