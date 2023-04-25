The Flash Director Andy Muschietti Kept His Horror Experience Out Of The Movie

The old DC universe is dead and a new DC universe will rise from its ashes. But before "Superman: Legacy" kick-starts a new era of superhero movies, there are a few leftover movies to be released even if they all become dust in the wind. It's like with the last few issues of comics before the New 52 reboot — you knew it would most likely all go away, but might as well see it all go down.

One of those leftover movies, and arguably the biggest question mark for DC, is "The Flash." This is their most troubled and controversial movie outside of the Snyder Cut, a film plagued with creative changes, a parade of directors and writers that leave as soon as they enter the project, and a star with plenty of legal trouble. Now, it seems we're finally going to see this movie, even despite the Ezra Miller controversy. Andy Muschietti and writer Christina Hodson finally did crack the code, but it may surprise audiences that Muschietti, in his big superhero film debut, is not bringing any of his horror roots with him to "The Flash."

/Film writer Jenna Busch attended a screening of "The Flash," at CinemaCon 2023, and during a Q&A afterward, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti had much to say about the lack of horror in the film.