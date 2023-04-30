James Gunn Says Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is About Learning To Accept Yourself

In the vast tapestry that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies — based on the comics by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning — filled the role of "quirky outsiders." This is a gargantuan feat, given the number of gods, aliens, monsters, and other extraordinary beings found throughout the series. The team consisted of a single human being, Peter (Chris Pratt) who was abducted by a UFO as a child, and had eventually fallen into a family-like relationship with a team of mutants and alien warriors. There was Rocket Raccoon (voice of Bradley Cooper), a talking tree named Groot (Vin Diesel), a deadly assassin named Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), her mostly-mechanical sister Nebula (Karen Gillen), a literal-minded bruiser named Drax (Dave Bautista), and the gentle psychic Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

While Gunn had previously worked with much edgier material (he wrote the aggressively filthy "Tromeo & Juliet" back in the 1990s and deconstructed the absurdity of superheroes in films like "The Specials" and "Super"), the filmmaker's admittedly off-kilter sensibility still lent the ordinarily safe-and-unthreatening MCU a very slight edge that many audiences appreciated. The Guardians have amassed an enormous fanbase, and have appeared in numerous films and even their own Christmas special. On May 5, 2023, Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3" will be released in theaters, and it's being sold as the final adventure for the characters. Gunn is famously leaving Marvel to construct a cinematic universe based on DC Comics over at Warner Bros.

In a recent interview with Empire, Gunn discussed closing the book on the Guardians, and what his upcoming film will tackle, thematically; the outsiders of the MCU will be wrestling with their outsider status, and learning to love themselves in all their weirdness.