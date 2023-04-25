Barbie Footage Reaction: The Iconic Doll Gets Way Existential [CinemaCon 2023]

It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it, folks.

Those in attendance at CinemaCon, including /Film's Ben Pearson, were given the exclusive opportunity to watch a montage of scenes from "Barbie," which begins with Margot Robbie's Barbie waking up in a heart-shaped bed.

A dance scene quickly follows, with a tone full of bright-eyed optimism and kid-friendly antics accompanied by her voiceover proclaiming, "This is the best day ever! And so is yesterday, and so is tomorrow." Checks out, right? Well, not so fast.

Barbie soon muses over a shockingly existential concern, "You guys ever think about dying?" That leads to a segment where we see the doll's life all but falling apart. Her feet, which the trailer showed perfectly preserving her famous heel shape, suddenly go flat on the ground. Not all is well in Barbie Land, it seems.

Enter Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie, who confronts Robbie's character with a "Matrix"-like choice: She can either wear a high-heel shoe ... or a sandal. The former represents her old way of life, while the latter symbolizes her quest to find knowledge. We can safely assume she chooses the sandal, embarking on a journey to the real world with Ryan Gosling's Ken. Oh, and they encounter John Cena. Who plays a mermaid. Yes, really.

The rest of the footage teases Barbie and Ken skating around the boardwalk of Venice Beach, a particularly memorable scene captured in set photos in months past. Then we meet Will Ferrell's character in a boardroom in a scene very similar to "The LEGO Movie," where he worryingly states that, "If people start realizing our characters are coming to life, it's going to mean very weird things for our world." Sounds like the perfect set-up for a spectacular summer blockbuster.

"Barbie" opens in cinemas on July 21, 2023, the same day as another highly-awaited film of 2023 that also has an absolutely packed ensemble, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer."